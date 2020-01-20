StockMarketWire.com - Anglo Pacific said income had swelled to a record in 2019, led by royalty income growth at Kestrel amid a 'significant' increase in volume.
The company saw a 20% increase in portfolio contribution in 2019 in the range of £57 to 59m from £49.3m in 2018, representing another record year for Anglo Pacific.
Its coal royalty at the Kestrel mine in Australia had led overall growth income, while there was also a strong contribution from LIORC.
'Our income benefitted mainly from volume increases in the year, somewhat offset by the softening in commodity prices, particularly coal and vanadium, during the second half of 2019,' the company said.
The total dividend for 2019 would be at least 9p, up from 8p last, the company said.
'We anticipate further volume growth to come in 2020, with increases expected at Kestrel, Narrabri and Maracas,' it added. 'It is likely that the extractive industry would face further headwinds in 2020 and accessing capital will be more difficult'
At 8:54am: [LON:APF] Anglo Pacific Group PLC share price was -0.75p at 181.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
