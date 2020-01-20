StockMarketWire.com - Shopping mall investor Intu properties said it was engaged in constructive discussions with shareholders and potential new investors on a proposed equity raise.
The raising, expected at the end of February, was part of the company's strategy to shore up its balance sheet. Total footfall in 2019 was 0.3% ahead of 2018, flat in the UK which significantly outperformed the Springboard footfall monitor for shopping centres, the company said.
Occupancy was stable at 95% and to date 97% of rent had been collected for the first quarter of 2020, it added.
At 9:05am: [LON:INTU] Intu Properties share price was -1.61p at 21.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
