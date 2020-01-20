StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate Credit Investments said it had made commitments of £105.7m during December across four deals.
They included a £38m loan to a portfolio of 17 properties, located across the UK and a €4m loan to fund the acquisition of a plot of land in Bologna, Italy.
The other two commitments included €16.7m for the development of an office building in Bagnolet, in the suburbs of Paris, and a €54.7m senior loan to support the acquisition and refurbishment of a residential and retail building, also in Paris.
At 9:10am: [LON:RECI] Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd share price was -1p at 172.5p
