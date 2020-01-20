StockMarketWire.com - Sabien Technology said it was in preliminary discussions regarding a possible reverse takeover of Swiss health and leisure resort developer Ptarmigan.

The company's announcement followed media speculation about a possible deal between the companies.

Ptarmigan was currently owned by the Truell family, a 25% shareholder of Sabien.


At 9:14am: [LON:SNT] Sabien Technology Group PLC share price was 0p at 0.19p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com