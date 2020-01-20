StockMarketWire.com - Fox Marble said its block processing factory at Lipjan in Kosovo had doubled output, moving to two daily production shifts following a surge in client demand.
The higher demand followed the company's announcement last month that it would be adding a new revenue stream - block processing for third parties.
The first contract for third party block processing was received from Inter Stone for an initial period of twelve months and was expected to generate over €1m in revenues for the company, during the first year.
'This new third party block processing contract means that the factory needs to add an additional daily shift to handle the demand, given the already growing demand for its own processed materials,' the company said.
At 9:36am: [LON:FOX] Fox Marble Holdings share price was +0.05p at 2.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
