StockMarketWire.com - Trinidad and Tobago focused oil company Trinity Exploration said it boosted annual production 5%, as is it optimised output from existing wells and brought new ones online.
Production for the year through December rose to 3,007 barrels of oil per day, up from 2,871 bopd on-year.
Production the in the fourth quarter rose 13% compared to the third.
Cash at the end of December was $13.8m, up from $10.2m a year earlier.
'We continue with our strategy of delivering returns for our shareholders by growing production and margins as well as maximising free cash flow from our attractive portfolio of assets,' chief executive Bruce Dingwall said.
At 9:38am: [LON:TRIN] Trinity Exploration Production share price was 0p at 11p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
