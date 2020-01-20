StockMarketWire.com - Smart home solutions provider LightwaveRF said like-for-like revenue fell during the fiscal first quarter as stock shortages in December held back performance.
Like-for-like revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was down 7.8% on the corresponding period last year at £1.06m, due mainly to the shortage of certain lines of stock in December 2020.
Telesales revenue in first quarter of 2020 was up 72.1% to £394K on-year and e-commerce revenue was up 5.5% to £307K.
Following a challenging final quarter of 2019, held back by a number of one-off issues, the company said trading during first quarter of 2020 demonstrated a near return to the sales levels experienced during the first quarter of 2019.
At 9:44am: [LON:LWRF] LightwaveRF Plc share price was 0p at 4.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
