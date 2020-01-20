StockMarketWire.com - B2B media business Bonhill warned performance would fall short of expectations amid a project delay.
Revenue for the year was expected to be £24.4m, with earnings (EBITDA) estimated to be £2.3m, the company said.
This was lower than market expectations as approximately £0.25m of custom marketing contracts which had been expected to be delivered in December 2020 would now be delivered in the first quarter 2020.
The company said it would incur exceptional integration and restructuring costs totalling £2.8m in the year due mainly to the planned integration of each of InvestmentNews and Last Word Media.
'We have seen a promising start to 2020 with improved client engagement, order flow and an increased level of RFPs across all the businesses,' Bonhill said. At 10:00am: [LON:BONH] Bonhill Group Plc Ord 1p share price was -2p at 35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: