StockMarketWire.com - Financial advisory group AFH Financial posted an 82% jump in annual profit, bolstered by fresh fund inflows and eight acquisitions.
Pre-tax profit for the year through October rose to £10.8m, up from £6.0m on-year, as revenue climbed 47% to £74.3m.
The company declared a full-year dividend of 8p per share, up 33% on-year.
'The board believes that the demand for professional financial planning-led investment service will continue to grow and that the scale of AFH will enable the group to benefit from the regulatory and economic climate anticipated in 2020,' chief executive Alan Hudson.
At 1:04pm: [LON:AFHP] AFH Financial Group Plc share price was +10p at 395p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
