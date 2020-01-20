StockMarketWire.com - Echo Energy said it and Selva Maria Oil had decided to further test a well in Argentina that showed promising initial results.
The Campo Limite exploration well had been drilled to a total measured depth of 2,247 metres and wireline logging had been completed.
Initial analyses of the wireline log data highlighted a 'zone of interest' comprised of fine grained sandstones.
That unit also coincided with elevated gas shows of 193,000 parts per million against a background of 20,000 ppm.
'The presence of elevated gas shows in the target section combined with wireline log data is positive and has resulted in the company and the operator taking the decision to move to completion and testing,' Echo Energy said.
'The company cautions that completion of the well test and analyses of the results is needed to conclusively establish the presence of producible gas.'
At 1:24pm: [LON:ECHO] Echo Energy Plc share price was +0.1p at 2.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
