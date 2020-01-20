StockMarketWire.com - Hutchison China MediTech reported a positive study result for a potential treatment for pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.
An independent data monitoring committee of a third-phase pivotal study of surufatinib recommended the study stop early -- because the pre-defined primary endpoint of progression free survival had already been met.
Hutchison China MediTech said it now planned to arrange a pre-new drug application meeting with the China National Medical Products Administration .
'This positive data is a further important milestone for Chi-Med,' chief executive Christian Hogg said.
'Following surufatinib's NDA submission for the treatment of non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, these positive results for pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors reinforce that surufatinib has the unique opportunity to address all advanced neuroendocrine tumors.'
'We believe that no targeted therapies are approved in China or globally for such a broad spectrum of neuroendocrine tumor disease.'
At 1:33pm: [LON:HCM] Hutchison China Meditech Ltd share price was +11p at 461p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: