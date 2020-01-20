StockMarketWire.com - Trafalgar Property said it had exercised options over land in Ashtead Surrey, England for which planning permission had been achieved for the construction of three new family houses.
'The group has other sites in the planning system and looks forward to announcing further planning permissions in the near future,' it added in a short statement.
At 1:36pm: [LON:TRAF] Trafalgar New Homes Plc share price was +0.03p at 0.15p
