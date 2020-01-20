StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Star Phoenix said a planned sale of assets in Trinidad had been approved by the shareholders of buyer LandOcean Energy Services.

'As all key conditions for the transaction have been successfully satisfied, the company and LandOcean will now proceed with completion of the transaction,' Star Phoenix said.




