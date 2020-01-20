StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Metal Tiger welcomed news that Kalahari Metals had received approval from the Botswana government to invest in Kitlanya and Triprop.
Kalahari Metals, of which Metal Tiger currently held 53.2%, now owned all of Kitlanya and 51% of Triprop, which themselves own exploration properties in the Kalahari copper belt.
'Metal Tiger looks forward to providing further updates on Kalahari Mineral's exploration plans following these developments,' Metal Tiger said.
At 2:06pm: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was 0p at 1.33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
