StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks finished modestly in the red on Monday amid thin trading on a US public holiday, with a cut to global growth forecasts from the IMF weighing on European markets at the start of the week.
The Washingon-based organisation now expects the global economy to expand by 3.3% in 2020, a slight downwards revision from the IMF's 3.4% estimate from 3 months ago.
At 16.35, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 23.12 points, or 0.3%, at 7,651.44, while the FTSE 250 traded 39 points lower at 21,847.
LARGE AND MID CAP RISERS AND FALLERS
Fevertree Drinks sank 28.5% to £14.27 as it warned on profits, after subdued Christmas trading in the UK limited its annual revenue growth to a disappointing 10%.
Defence company BAE Systems rose 3.5% to 646.4p, on announcing that it had agreed to acquire Collins Aerospace's global positioning system business for $1.93bn.
BAE also agreed to acquire Raytheon's airborne tactical radios business for $275m.
Mining company Anglo American softened 1p to £22.45 after making a formal £404.9m takeover bid for Sirius Minerals, which was accepted by the British fertilizer hopeful's board.
Sirius Minerals rose 2.4% to 5.53p, a smidgeon ahead of the 5.5p bid price.
SMALL CAP RISERS AND FALLERS
Car parts-to-bicycles retailer Halfords motored 6.4% higher to 161.7p on the revelation chairman Keith Williams bought £77,000 worth of shares on Friday.
Mall operator Intu Properties slipped 2.5% to 22.3p after it revealed plans to conduct an equity raising.
Economic infrastructure financing specialist Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Fund fell 1% to 117.4p, as it too flagged a potential equity raise.
Online women's fashion retailer Sosandar reversed 7.1% to 26.25p, having warned that it would report a deeper-than-expected annual loss despite a jump in revenue, as it continued to invest in customer acquisition.
Waste-to-products group Renewi shed 5.1% to trade at 34.8p after warning that it would record a €25.5m exceptional charge in its annual results, owing to a new Dutch tax and Brexit hurting a key contract in Holland.
Immunotherapy developer for cancer Scancell jumped 17.6% to 7.35p after it signed a collaboration and research agreement with a US-based, clinical-stage antibody company that it did not identify.
Cell-based therapies company MaxCyte rallied 9.8% to 135p on announcing that it was trading ahead of market expectations, as sales growth accelerated in the second half.
Advice-led wealth manager AFH Financial firmed up 1.3% to 390p after reporting strong revenue growth, up 47% to £74.3m for the year to October, and assuring that trading remains strong and in line with the board's expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
