Interim Result
23/01/2020 NCC Group PLC (NCC)
23/01/2020 CPL Resources PLC (CPS)
27/01/2020 ITM Power PLC (ITM)
29/01/2020 Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ)
29/01/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
Final Result
28/01/2020 McCarthy Stone Plc (MCS)
AGM / EGM
22/01/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
23/01/2020 RDI REIT PLC (RDI)
24/01/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)
28/01/2020 UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG)
28/01/2020 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
28/01/2020 Wey Education PLC (WEY)
29/01/2020 Tharisa Plc (THS)
29/01/2020 Virgin Money Uk Plc (VMUK)
Trading Statement
22/01/2020 Sage Group (The) PLC (SGE)
22/01/2020 WH Smith PLC (SMWH)
22/01/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
22/01/2020 Pets At Home Group Plc (PETS)
22/01/2020 Wetherspoon (J D) PLC (JDW)
22/01/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
22/01/2020 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
23/01/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
23/01/2020 CMC Markets Plc (CMCX)
23/01/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
23/01/2020 PayPoint PLC (PAY)
23/01/2020 Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR)
23/01/2020 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)
23/01/2020 PPHE Hotel Group (PPH)
23/01/2020 ASOS Plc (ASC)
27/01/2020 Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL)
28/01/2020 Barr (A G) PLC (BAG)
28/01/2020 Virgin Money Uk Plc (VMUK)
28/01/2020 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc (CRST)
28/01/2020 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
28/01/2020 PZ Cussons PLC (PZC)
Ex-Dividend
23/01/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
23/01/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL)
23/01/2020 RWS Holdings PLC (RWS)
23/01/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
23/01/2020 Solid State Plc (SOLI)
23/01/2020 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)
23/01/2020 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust UK Equity Shares (IVPU)
23/01/2020 City Of London Investment Trust Plc (the) (CTY)
23/01/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust PLC (CMHY)
23/01/2020 City of London Investment Trust plc 4.2% (CTYA)
23/01/2020 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
23/01/2020 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust GLBL Equity Shares (IVPG)
23/01/2020 Cardiff Property (The) PLC (CDFF)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com