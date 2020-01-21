UK
22/01/2020 09:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing | Forecast: 4.5B | Previous: 4.9B
22/01/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations | Forecast: -25 | Previous: -28
24/01/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 51.1 | Previous: 50
24/01/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 48.8 | Previous: 47.5
27/01/2020 07:00 Nationwide HPI m/m
30/01/2020 12:00 Asset Purchase Facility
30/01/2020 12:00 Official Bank Rate
30/01/2020 12:00 MPC Asset Purchase Facility Votes
30/01/2020 12:00 BOE Monetary Policy Report
30/01/2020 12:00 MPC Official Bank Rate Votes
30/01/2020 12:00 Monetary Policy Summary
31/01/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
31/01/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
31/01/2020 09:30 Net Lending to Individuals m/m
31/01/2020 09:30 Mortgage Approvals
31/01/2020 09:30 M4 Money Supply m/m
03/02/2020 09:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
04/02/2020 00:01 BRC Retail Sales Monitor y/y
04/02/2020 09:30 Construction PMI
05/02/2020 09:30 Final Services PMI
07/02/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance
07/02/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m
11/02/2020 09:30 Index of Services 3m/3m
11/02/2020 09:30 Industrial Production m/m
11/02/2020 09:30 Prelim Business Investment q/q
11/02/2020 09:30 Goods Trade Balance
11/02/2020 09:30 GDP m/m
11/02/2020 09:30 Construction Output m/m
11/02/2020 09:30 Prelim GDP q/q
11/02/2020 09:30 Manufacturing Production m/m
12/02/2020 14:30 CB Leading Index m/m
17/02/2020 00:01 Rightmove HPI m/m
17/02/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations
18/02/2020 09:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
18/02/2020 09:30 Unemployment Rate
18/02/2020 09:30 Claimant Count Change
19/02/2020 09:30 PPI Output m/m
19/02/2020 09:30 RPI y/y
19/02/2020 09:30 HPI y/y
19/02/2020 09:30 PPI Input m/m
19/02/2020 09:30 Core CPI y/y
19/02/2020 09:30 CPI y/y
19/02/2020 11:00 CBI Realized Sales
20/02/2020 09:30 High Street Lending
20/02/2020 09:30 Retail Sales m/m
21/02/2020 09:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing
21/02/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI
21/02/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
US
22/01/2020 14:00 HPI m/m | Forecast: 0.30% | Previous: 0.20%
22/01/2020 15:00 Existing Home Sales | Forecast: 5.43M | Previous: 5.35M
23/01/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims | Forecast: 214K | Previous: 204K
23/01/2020 15:00 CB Leading Index m/m | Forecast: -0.20% | Previous: 0.00%
24/01/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 52.5 | Previous: 52.8
24/01/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 52.6 | Previous: 52.4
27/01/2020 15:00 New Home Sales
28/01/2020 13:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
28/01/2020 13:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
28/01/2020 14:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
28/01/2020 15:00 CB Consumer Confidence
28/01/2020 15:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
29/01/2020 13:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
29/01/2020 13:30 Goods Trade Balance
29/01/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
29/01/2020 19:00 FOMC Statement
29/01/2020 19:00 Federal Funds Rate
29/01/2020 19:30 FOMC Press Conference
30/01/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
30/01/2020 13:30 Advance GDP Price Index q/q
30/01/2020 13:30 Advance GDP q/q
30/01/2020 18:30 FOMC Press Conference
31/01/2020 13:30 Personal Income m/m
31/01/2020 13:30 Personal Spending m/m
31/01/2020 13:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
31/01/2020 13:30 Employment Cost Index q/q
31/01/2020 14:45 Chicago PMI
31/01/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
31/01/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
03/02/2020 14:45 Final Manufacturing PMI
03/02/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
03/02/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
03/02/2020 15:00 Construction Spending m/m
03/02/2020 19:00 Loan Officer Survey
04/02/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism
04/02/2020 15:00 Factory Orders m/m
05/02/2020 13:15 ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
05/02/2020 13:30 Trade Balance
05/02/2020 14:45 Final Services PMI
05/02/2020 15:00 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
05/02/2020 18:01 10-y Bond Auction
06/02/2020 12:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
06/02/2020 13:30 Prelim Unit Labor Costs q/q
06/02/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
06/02/2020 13:30 Prelim Nonfarm Productivity q/q
06/02/2020 18:01 30-y Bond Auction
07/02/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate
07/02/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
07/02/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
07/02/2020 15:00 Final Wholesale Inventories m/m
07/02/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit m/m
11/02/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index
11/02/2020 15:00 JOLTS Job Openings
12/02/2020 19:00 Federal Budget Balance
13/02/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
13/02/2020 13:30 CPI m/m
13/02/2020 13:30 Core CPI m/m
13/02/2020 15:00 Mortgage Delinquencies
14/02/2020 13:30 Import Prices m/m
14/02/2020 13:30 Retail Sales m/m
14/02/2020 13:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
14/02/2020 14:15 Industrial Production m/m
14/02/2020 14:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
14/02/2020 15:00 Business Inventories m/m
14/02/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
14/02/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment
18/02/2020 13:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index
18/02/2020 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
18/02/2020 21:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
19/02/2020 13:30 Housing Starts
19/02/2020 13:30 PPI m/m
19/02/2020 13:30 Building Permits
19/02/2020 13:30 Core PPI m/m
19/02/2020 19:00 FOMC Meeting Minutes
20/02/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
20/02/2020 13:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
20/02/2020 15:00 CB Leading Index m/m
21/02/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI
21/02/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
21/02/2020 15:00 Existing Home Sales
EU
23/01/2020 12:45 Main Refinancing Rate | Forecast: 0.00% | Previous: 0.00%
23/01/2020 12:45 Monetary Policy Statement
23/01/2020 13:30 ECB Press Conference
23/01/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence | Forecast: -8 | Previous: -8
24/01/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 52.2 | Previous: 52.4
24/01/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 50.5 | Previous: 50.4
24/01/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 53.2 | Previous: 52.9
24/01/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 44.6 | Previous: 43.7
24/01/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 52.9 | Previous: 52.8
24/01/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 46.9 | Previous: 46.3
24/01/2020 14:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate | Forecast: -3.2 | Previous: -3.4
28/01/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Rate
28/01/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
29/01/2020 06:30 French Flash GDP q/q
29/01/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
29/01/2020 07:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
29/01/2020 09:00 Private Loans y/y
29/01/2020 09:00 M3 Money Supply y/y
30/01/2020 07:00 German Import Prices m/m
30/01/2020 07:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
30/01/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y
30/01/2020 08:55 German Unemployment Change
30/01/2020 09:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
30/01/2020 10:00 Unemployment Rate
31/01/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash GDP q/q
31/01/2020 10:00 Prelim Flash GDP q/q
31/01/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
31/01/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
31/01/2020 11:00 Italian Prelim GDP q/q
03/02/2020 07:45 French Gov Budget Balance
03/02/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Change
03/02/2020 08:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI
03/02/2020 08:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI
03/02/2020 08:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI
03/02/2020 08:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
03/02/2020 09:00 Final Manufacturing PMI
03/02/2020 09:30 Sentix Investor Confidence
04/02/2020 10:00 PPI m/m
05/02/2020 08:15 Spanish Services PMI
05/02/2020 08:45 Italian Services PMI
05/02/2020 08:50 French Final Services PMI
05/02/2020 08:55 German Final Services PMI
05/02/2020 09:00 Final Services PMI
05/02/2020 10:00 Retail Sales m/m
06/02/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m
06/02/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m
06/02/2020 09:00 ECB Economic Bulletin
06/02/2020 10:00 EU Economic Forecasts
07/02/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance
07/02/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m
07/02/2020 07:45 French Trade Balance
07/02/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m
07/02/2020 07:45 French Prelim Private Payrolls q/q
07/02/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m
11/02/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
11/02/2020 10:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment
12/02/2020 10:00 Industrial Production m/m
13/02/2020 07:00 German Final CPI m/m
13/02/2020 07:45 French Final CPI m/m
13/02/2020 09:00 Italian Trade Balance
14/02/2020 07:00 German Prelim GDP q/q
14/02/2020 10:00 Trade Balance
14/02/2020 10:00 Flash Employment Change q/q
14/02/2020 10:00 Flash GDP q/q
19/02/2020 07:00 German WPI m/m
19/02/2020 09:00 Current Account
19/02/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence
20/02/2020 07:00 German PPI m/m
20/02/2020 12:30 ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts
21/02/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI
21/02/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI
21/02/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI
21/02/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI
21/02/2020 09:00 German Ifo Business Climate
21/02/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI
21/02/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI
21/02/2020 10:00 Final Core CPI y/y
21/02/2020 10:00 Final CPI y/y
21/02/2020 14:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate
JP
22/01/2020 23:50 Trade Balance | Forecast: -0.24T | Previous: -0.06T
23/01/2020 04:30 All Industries Activity m/m | Forecast: 0.40% | Previous: -4.30%
23/01/2020 23:30 National Core CPI y/y | Forecast: 0.70% | Previous: 0.50%
24/01/2020 00:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 48.9 | Previous: 48.4
27/01/2020 23:50 SPPI y/y
28/01/2020 23:50 BOJ Summary of Opinions
29/01/2020 05:00 Consumer Confidence
30/01/2020 23:30 Unemployment Rate
30/01/2020 23:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
30/01/2020 23:50 Retail Sales y/y
30/01/2020 23:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
31/01/2020 05:00 Housing Starts y/y
03/02/2020 23:50 Monetary Base y/y
04/02/2020 03:35 10-y Bond Auction
06/02/2020 03:35 30-y Bond Auction
06/02/2020 23:30 Household Spending y/y
06/02/2020 23:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y
10/02/2020 05:00 Economy Watchers Sentiment
11/02/2020 06:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
11/02/2020 23:50 M2 Money Stock y/y
12/02/2020 23:50 PPI y/y
14/02/2020 04:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
14/02/2020 23:53 Prelim GDP Price Index y/y
17/02/2020 04:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
18/02/2020 23:50 Trade Balance
18/02/2020 23:50 Core Machinery Orders m/m
20/02/2020 23:30 National Core CPI y/y
21/02/2020 00:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
21/02/2020 04:30 All Industries Activity m/m
