StockMarketWire.com - Travel location convenience store group SSP said its first-quarter revenue rose 6.3%, boosted by contract gains.
On a like-for-like basis, revenue for the three months through December rose by a more modest 1.2%.
On a constant currency basis, total revenue rose 7.5%.
'SSP has had a good start to the new financial year with further encouraging progress on its strategic initiatives and unchanged profit expectations for the full year,' the company said.
For the full year, the company stuck to its forecast for like-for-like sales growth of 2%.
SSP said external headwinds noted in the second half of last year had continued, as anticipated, into the first quarter of its current financial year.
'Like-for-like sales growth in the UK and North America remained robust, driven by increasing passenger numbers,' it added.
However, sales in Europe had been impacted by transport strikes across France during December, while protests in Hong Kong had affected rest-of-world sales. '
