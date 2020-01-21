StockMarketWire.com - The Renewable Infrastructure Group said it had acquired Blary Hill Energy, with the rights to construct a 35 megawatt wind farm on the Kintyre Peninsula in western Scotland, for an undisclosed sum.
The project would consist of 14 Nordex N90 turbines, with construction expected to start in the current quarter and wrap up in the first quarter of 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: