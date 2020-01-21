StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline Easyjet upgraded its outlook on revenue following strong performance in the fourth quarter amid 'robust' client demand and lower competition.
First-half revenue per seat at constant currency was expected to increase by mid to high single digits - compared to a previous expectation of an 'increase by low to mid single digits,' the company said.
The upgrade followed strong growth in fourth-quarter amid an increase in revenue on higher passenger numbers.
Revenue for the quarter ending 31 December, increased by 9.9% to £1,425m with passenger up 9.7% to £1,124m and ancillary revenue up 10.8% to £301m.
Passenger numbers in the quarter increased by 2.8% to 22.2m, driven by an increase in capacity of 1.0% to 24.3m seats.
The load factor for the quarter increased by 1.6% to 91.3 and total airline revenue per seat increased by 8.8% at constant currency, outperforming expectations, the company said.
EasyJet said it expected to deliver a first-half headline pre-tax loss that would be better than last year's £275m loss.
Full Year capacity was estimated to grow by about 3% and about 0.5% in the first half of the year, though this was slightly lower than the previous expectation of 1.7%, due to French air traffic control strikes, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
