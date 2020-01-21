StockMarketWire.com - Compliance and energy services company Sureserve more than doubled its annual profit, amid 'solid' demand in both of its key divisions.
Pre-tax profit for the year through September increased to £5.3m, up from £1.9m on-year.
Revenue rose 11% to £212.1m and the company doubled its annual dividend to 0.5p per share.
Sureserve said it had made a 'strong' start to trading in the 2020 financial year, continuing its momentum.
'I am pleased to report an excellent year of both operational progress and improved financial performance, with our results exceeding market and internal targets,' chairman Bob Holt.
'The focus on driving growth within our core divisions of compliance and energy services has paid dividends, yielding strong increases in group revenues and profits, while at the same time continuing to reduce our debt and improve our cash conversion.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: