StockMarketWire.com - BP said chief financial officer Brian Gilvary had decided to retire from the company and would step down at the end of June.
Gilvary would be succeeded by Murray Auchincloss, currently CFO of BP's upstream segment, who would take up the role of BP CFO on 1 July 2020, the company said.
Auchincloss had served as CFO for BP's upstream segment since 2015. He took up the role after two years as upstream deputy CFO and head of business development for the segment.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
