StockMarketWire.com - Training solutions provider Pennant International said it had agreed to acquire Brisbane-based technical documentation software company Absolute Data for up to A$6.5m (£3.44m). Half of the purchase price was payable upfront, with A$0.33m to paid in Pennant shares in the rest in cash.
The remaining 50% was payable in five years, subject to the satisfaction of a financial performance hurdles.
'We have known and admired the ADG business for some time so we are delighted to have exchanged contracts for its purchase by Pennant,' chief executive Phil Walker said.
'There are clear synergies between our respective businesses and numerous opportunities to provide an end-to-end solution to the users of our products'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: