StockMarketWire.com - Peru focused oil company PetroTal pegged its capital spending program in 2020 at $99m, to be funded with funds generated from operations and existing cash resources.
The group said the program would allow it to become a 'free cash-flowing company' and reach 20,000 barrels of oil per day from the Bretana field before the end of 2020.
The funding would be spent on four horizontal oil production wells and a second water disposal well.
PetroTal said it would also accelerate commissioning of the second phase of central processing facilities to late August.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: