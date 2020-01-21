StockMarketWire.com - Dixons Carphone reported flat like-for-like revenue growth over the key Christmas period despite a return to growth in its electricals business as its mobile business continued to decline.
For the 10 weeks ended 4 January, reported revenue was up 2% on-year, but flat on a like-for-like basis. Online sales grew 7%.
Its UK & Ireland electricals business saw like-for-like revenue increase 2% as customers loaded up on technology over Christmas, boosting sales of TVs, gaming, Smart Tech and small domestic appliances.
'The supersizing TV trend kept on giving as we sold 75% more 65"+ TVs, Dyson Health & Beauty sales were up over +20%, Shark Vacuum sales almost doubled and we sold 8,000 smart speakers each day,' Dixons said.
The UK & Ireland mobile like-for-like revenue fell 9%, in line with expectations, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
