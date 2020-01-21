StockMarketWire.com - Broking house IG said profit fell 10% in the first half of its financial year, as revenue was impacted by regulator changes and it incurred higher expenses.
The company also announced that Paul Mainwaring, chief financial officer, would retire.
For the six months ended 30 November 2019, pre-tax profit fell to £101.2m, with revenue flat at £349.9m.
The reduction in revenue was due to the prior-year period including two months of trading prior to the implementation of regulatory measures that curbed trading activity.
Unique over-the-counter leveraged active clients increased by 6% to 110,100.
'We are now six months into the delivery of our multi-year strategy and are on track to deliver on the medium-term growth targets we have set ourselves,' IG said.
'Early indications are very encouraging with continued growth in the client base in our core markets, and convincing progress in the areas identified as significant opportunities.'
At 8:00am: [LON:IGG] IG Group Holdings PLC share price was +2.3p at 687.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: