StockMarketWire.com - Cellular materials technology group Zotefoams warned of a fall in annual profit after it was hit by foreign exchange losses and a decline in polyolefin sales.
The company said its underlying pre-tax profit for the year through December would be £9.1m.
It did not provide a comparison figure, though last year the company reported a profit on the same metric of £10.8m.
Revenue for the year was expected to be flat, the company said. Last year, it reported revenue of £81.0m.
Zoteforms said it had achieved a 20% increase in high-performance product sales and a 60% rise in MuCell Extrusion sales.
Polyolefin sales, however, had fallen about 10%, reflecting challenging market conditions in the second half.
'Due to the current market conditions, recently commissioned long-term capacity investments are expected to run at low utilisation rates, with depreciation and other costs being under recovered in the short term,' chief executive David Stirling said.
'These investments are consistent with the opportunity and ambition of Zotefoams and, with the anticipated recovery in the markets for Polyolefin foams and further growth from HPP, we expect improved utilisation of these assets in the latter part of 2020.'
