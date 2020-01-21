StockMarketWire.com - IntegraFin said funds under direction grew 4% as first-quarter inflows rose to a record.
On 31 December 2019, FUD totalled £39,312m, representing an increase of 4.0% over the quarter and 24% on-year. Over the same period the FTSE All Share Index rose by 3.3% and the MSCI World Index rose by 0.6%.
'We have started the financial year strongly, with our highest ever first quarter inflows,' IntegraFin said. 'Data from Fundscape shows that Transact had the highest net inflows of all advised platforms in the first three quarters of 2019.'
At 8:22am: [LON:IHP] Integrafin Holdings Plc Ord 1p Wi share price was -0.5p at 454.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
