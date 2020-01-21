StockMarketWire.com - ADVFN said it would cut jobs to improve performance after it warned of wider first-half losses following slower performance over the Christmas period.
Given the lower level of sales in the first half (and in particular the period immediately leading up to Christmas) first half sales were estimated to have been approximately £3.6m down from £4.3m, reflected in an increased loss in the first half, the company said.
ADVFN said it was currently reducing its head count to drive an improved performance in the second half.
Sales during the first half were generally flat although sales overall were in the latter part of the first half below management's expectations, the company added.
At 8:35am: [LON:AFN] ADVFN PLC share price was -3.5p at 16.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
