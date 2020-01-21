StockMarketWire.com - Smart home products supplier LightwaveRF reported wider losses following a 'challenging' final quarter of last year amid lower marketing spend.
For the year ended 30 September, pre-tax losses widened to £3.6m and revenue increased 46% to £4.09m.
'This increase in sales has been driven in part by our expansion into the professional channels and improved direct to consumer sales, which increased our Smart Series customers threefold,' the company said.
But a challenging last quarter kept a lid on revenue due to working capital and reduced digital marketing spend and revenue slippage, it added.
The revenue run rate for the first quarter of the 2020 financial year demonstrated a near return to early 2019 levels.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: