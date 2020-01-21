StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Corero said it expected to report wider losses due to a rise in deferred revenue from an increase in longer-term business.
The loss (LBITDA) for the year ended 31 December was expected to be approximately $3m, compared with a loss of $2.1m last year.
Revenue was expected to flat at $10m on-year due to 'the increase in deferred revenue resulting from the higher mix of DDoS protection as a service long term contract orders in 2019,' the company said.
The mix of DDPaaS recurring revenue orders made up 32% of new business in 2019.
The company had a record second half of 2019 order intake of $8m, up 62% over the first half of the year, but down 36% on-year. The total order intake for the year rose 17% to $13m.
Corero entered 2020 with an annualised recurring revenue value of over $7m, up from $5.4m last year.
At 8:59am: [LON:CNS] Corero Network Security PLC share price was +0.15p at 5.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
