StockMarketWire.com - Medical services group Proteome Sciences said it expected to narrow its losses after its revenue rose and operating costs fell.
Net losses for the year through December were seen at around £0.5m, compared to losses of £1.3m on-year.
Revenue had climbed 24% to about £3.8m, though the company said foreign exchange volatility continued to affect non-sterling revenues and costs associated with its Frankfurt laboratory.
Operating costs fell 7% to £4.1m, reflecting ongoing consolidation and restructuring performed at the start of the year.
'The company has made substantial progress in 2019 with record numbers of service projects, the launch of 16plex TMTpro and an order book value in excess of £0.7m at the start of 2020,' interim chief executive Ian Pike said.
'This has been a year of significant improvement for the company from which we will continue to build the business in the coming year.'
At 9:27am: [LON:PRM] Proteome Sciences PLC share price was +0.21p at 3.56p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: