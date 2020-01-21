StockMarketWire.com - Entertainment AI said it had continued its strong performance during the fourth quarter, as its multichannel network business grew its global audience and net revenue strongly.
EAI's GT Channel business, a multichannel network with content and creators for auto and lifestyle audiences, saw revenue increase 59% to $10.3m on-year.
Tag, the company's AI business, completed a successful pilot with global strategic partner Sumitomo deploying proprietary technology to 'deliver an enriched audience viewing experience for the Rugby World Cup in Japan on Sumitomo's JSports network,' the company said.
'We are attacking the market at the right time with proprietary AI and e-commerce technologies for video and a global audience base with 100 million unpaid subscribers to monetize,' Entertainment AI said.
'We are excited to be presenting our suite of technology offerings to investors at the Growth and Innovation Forum (on 11 February),' it added.
At 9:40am: [LON:EAI] share price was +2p at 41.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: