StockMarketWire.com - Marketing platform provider Dotdigital said it expected to post growth in organic revenue from continuing operations of about 15% in the first half of its financial year.
The company also said its adjusted Ebitda and pre-tax profit from continuing operations would be in line with market expectations.
'The group is pleased to report a strong first half performance driven by continued execution of the organic growth strategy, namely ongoing product innovation, geographic expansion and growth through strategic partnerships,' Dotdigital said.
At 9:49am: [LON:DOTD] dotDigital Group share price was +2p at 108p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: