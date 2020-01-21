StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer Joules reported a sharp fall in profit owing to a disappointing Christmas period marred by online stock availability issues and one-off costs.
For the 26 weeks ended 24 November, pre-tax profit fell to £1.7m from £9.3m on-year amid exceptional impairment charges of £6.7m relating to stores, head office premises and changes to distribution arrangements.
Revenue fell 1.4% to £111.6m, but on a comparable 27-week period, including Black Friday in both periods, revenue increased by 1.3% and retail revenue increased by 3.1%.
The interim dividend was raised to 0.77p per share, up from 0.75p last year. As previously reported, the company said it would face cost headwinds from China-US tariffs on its US wholesale business during the second half of 2020.
'We cautiously expect these to continue into 2021,' the company said.
'We are making strategic developments to our supply chain operations in the UK and US which are planned to commence over the second half of 2020, to support long term growth, improved customer service levels and better productivity,' it added.
At 9:49am: [LON:JOUL] Joules Group Plc share price was +8.5p at 191.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
