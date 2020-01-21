StockMarketWire.com - Eve Sleep reported narrower losses as efforts to rein in costs bolstered performance.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, losses (LBITDA) fell 43% to approximately £10.8m, ahead of expectations, despite revenue in its core markets falling to £23.8m from £29.3m.
The shift towards more efficient marketing and higher quality traffic, coupled with a more streamline cost base had driven the reduction in EBITDA losses, which translated into a 51% reduction in cash burn to £10.3m from £20.9m, the company said.
Overheads for the year reduced by 27% with further run-rate savings seen in the fourth quarter, it added.
'Management considers that its trading in the last four months of the year is more indicative of its prospects for 2020,' Eve Sleep said. 'In the last four months of the year, the Company has for the first time broken even at the operating level (positive margin contribution after all direct and marketing costs but before overheads).'
At 9:58am: [LON:EVE] Eve Sleep Plc share price was +0.2p at 2.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
