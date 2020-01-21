StockMarketWire.com - Mattress maker Eve Sleep reported narrower losses as it attempted to rein in costs.
Losses before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 43% to around £10.8m, ahead of expectations, despite revenue in the company's core markets falling to £23.8m, down from £29.3m.
Eve Sleep pinned the better-than-expected performance on a shift towards more efficient marketing and higher quality traffic, coupled with a more streamline cost base.
Overheads for the year fell 27% with further run-rate savings seen in the fourth quarter.
'Management considers that its trading in the last four months of the year is more indicative of its prospects for 2020,' Eve Sleep said.
'In the last four months of the year, the company has for the first time broken even at the operating level.'
At 9:58am: [LON:EVE] Eve Sleep Plc share price was +0.2p at 2.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
