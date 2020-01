RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £45,367,329 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £42,780,278 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £38,211,632 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £37,846,654 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £31,831,989 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £31,708,988 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £31,528,194 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £28,774,819 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £28,122,010 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £26,174,371 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £24,782,430 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £24,012,570 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £23,765,214 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £23,264,173 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £21,922,974 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £20,842,764 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £20,399,876 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £18,738,963 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £17,173,272 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £15,602,102 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £15,352,167 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £15,335,345 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £15,306,001 MRO Melrose PLC value of shares traded £13,620,565 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £13,326,997 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £12,067,481 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £11,756,603 ABF Associated British Foods PLC value of shares traded £11,561,868 LTG Learning Technologies Group value of shares traded £10,785,167 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £10,668,358 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com