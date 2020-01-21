StockMarketWire.com - Syncona said portfolio company Freeline would disclose further data from a trial of a treatment for haemphilia at a key conference in the Netherlands.
Freeline's second-phase trial was investigating the novel gene therapy, FLT180a.
The date would be presented on 7 February at the annual congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders at the Hague.
Previously, Freeline had disclosed 66- and 74-week data for a first cohort of two patients who were treated with the lowest study dose.
At 1:09pm: [LON:SYNC] Syncona Ltd share price was -0.25p at 219.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
