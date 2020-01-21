StockMarketWire.com - UK and Indonesia focused oil company Andalas Energy and Power posted a narrower first-half loss as it cut back on expenses.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through October amounted to $0.53m, compared to losses of $3.93m on-year.
The company posted no revenue during the period.
'The board believes the company is well positioned to pursue new E&P opportunities,' chairman Robert Arnott said.
'In the meantime, it will seek opportunities to further its existing assets.'
