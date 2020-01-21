StockMarketWire.com - Construction software group Elecosoft said it expected its annual results to be ahead of the prior year and in line with market expectations
In a trading update for the year through December, the company also said it had 'significantly improved' its cash generation.
'Elecosoft remained resilient throughout 2019 despite adverse exchange rate movements and delays and hesitations occasioned by Brexit in the placing of orders by companies in the construction, manufacturing and retail sectors, all of which are served by Elecosoft,' executive chairman John Ketteley said.
'I am sure that shareholders will be particularly grateful to our employees this year for their continuing dedication and outstanding performance in such difficult trading conditions.'
