StockMarketWire.com - Cambria Automobiles said it had acquired an one Aston Martin franchise and a Rolls-Royce cars franchise in Edinburgh from the administrator of Leven Cars for £1.6m.
The acquisition included one freehold and one leasehold property along with certain fixed asset.
Cambria Automobiles said it expected the acquisition to be earnings neutral in the first full year of ownership.
At 1:51pm: [LON:CAMB] Cambria Automobiles PLC share price was -0.5p at 67.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
