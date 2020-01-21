StockMarketWire.com - Coating technology group Hardide said it had raised £2.5m via a share placing to fund the purchase of replacement and additional modern equipment.

New shares in the company were issued at 63p each, a 1.6% premium to their closing price on Monday.

'The placing follows significant demand from new and existing investors and is an opportunity to welcome new investors to the register,' Hardide said.


At 1:55pm: [LON:HDD] Hardide PLC share price was +4p at 66p



