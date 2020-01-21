StockMarketWire.com - Coating technology group Hardide said it had raised £2.5m via a share placing to fund the purchase of replacement and additional modern equipment.
New shares in the company were issued at 63p each, a 1.6% premium to their closing price on Monday.
'The placing follows significant demand from new and existing investors and is an opportunity to welcome new investors to the register,' Hardide said.
At 1:55pm: [LON:HDD] Hardide PLC share price was +4p at 66p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: