VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £165,189,878 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £132,140,911 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £117,101,896 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £99,640,369 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £99,014,264 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £93,644,213 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £89,442,650 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £79,700,444 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £75,644,797 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £73,870,918 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £66,434,492 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £59,743,901 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £51,924,045 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £47,177,626 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £44,817,601 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £42,403,596 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £41,475,737 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £35,194,325 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £33,207,036 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £28,699,397 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £27,892,365 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £27,713,042 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £26,107,757 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £25,926,329 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £24,966,442 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £24,530,821 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £24,163,155 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £23,038,016 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £22,555,623 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £21,815,671 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com