VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £165,189,878

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £132,140,911

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £117,101,896

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £99,640,369

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £99,014,264

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £93,644,213

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £89,442,650

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £79,700,444

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £75,644,797

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £73,870,918

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £66,434,492

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £59,743,901

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £51,924,045

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £47,177,626

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £44,817,601

FEVR	Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £42,403,596

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £41,475,737

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £35,194,325

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £33,207,036

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £28,699,397

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £27,892,365

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £27,713,042

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £26,107,757

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £25,926,329

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£24,966,442

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £24,530,821

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £24,163,155

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £23,038,016

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £22,555,623

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £21,815,671



