VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £173,656,918 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £147,795,063 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £123,226,189 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £111,461,405 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £108,546,476 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £107,485,493 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £99,087,987 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £92,360,074 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £83,768,875 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £81,466,219 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £76,815,225 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £74,952,429 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £63,681,342 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £53,596,379 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £52,023,467 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £45,257,299 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £43,342,528 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £41,359,996 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £35,940,954 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £33,857,821 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £33,084,059 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £32,308,576 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £30,351,909 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £29,520,365 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £29,376,026 QLT Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £29,344,250 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £27,704,496 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £27,175,135 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £26,832,560 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £26,802,822