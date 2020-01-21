StockMarketWire.com - 
VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £173,656,918

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £147,795,063

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £123,226,189

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £111,461,405

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £108,546,476

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £107,485,493

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £99,087,987

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £92,360,074

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £83,768,875

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £81,466,219

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £76,815,225

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £74,952,429

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £63,681,342

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £53,596,379

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £52,023,467

FEVR	Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £45,257,299

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £43,342,528

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £41,359,996

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £35,940,954

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £33,857,821

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £33,084,059

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £32,308,576

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £30,351,909

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £29,520,365

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£29,376,026

QLT	Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £29,344,250

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £27,704,496

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £27,175,135

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £26,832,560

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £26,802,822



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com