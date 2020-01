VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £199,179,260 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £183,111,719 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £152,463,350 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £152,087,279 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £149,258,126 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £147,872,895 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £135,961,169 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £127,402,512 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £120,616,157 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £119,959,301 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £119,946,750 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £112,583,851 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £105,313,112 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £82,603,225 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £81,069,610 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £72,452,148 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £60,278,746 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £60,266,148 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £57,319,388 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £55,407,987 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £51,304,505 QLT Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £50,538,793 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £49,666,626 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £48,653,504 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £47,993,764 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £44,867,146 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £44,604,386 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £43,984,615 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £42,585,128 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £40,979,736 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com