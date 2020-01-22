StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer Ted Baker said an independent review found that the company had overstated the value of its inventory by £58m.
The figure was materially higher than a £20m-to-£25m preliminary assessment announced last month.
'As previously stated, the overstatement is a non-cash item and related to prior years,' Ted Baker said.
The review was conducted by professional services firm Deloitte.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
