StockMarketWire.com - Pet product and veterinary business Pets at Home said its revenue rose 7.9% in the third quarter of its financial year and that it remained on track to hit annual profit expectations.
Revenue for the three months through December climbed to £255.9m, driven by retail revenue growth of 7.2% and veterinary revenue growth of 14.4%.
On a like-for-like basis, revenue rose 7.2%.
Pets at Home said its expectations for annual underlying pre-tax profit remained in line with market consensus estimates, which have a mean of £93m, with a range between £87m and £101m.
The company said the UK pet care market remained resilient and that it had continued to take market share across both the retail and vet segments.
'Our sales performance in the quarter proves once again that by offering convenient and affordable pet care to customers, we can further strengthen our market leading position,' chief executive Peter Pritchard said.
'Against a backdrop of unprecedented consumer volatility, our continued momentum leaves us very much on track with our plans for the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
