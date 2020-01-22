StockMarketWire.com - Customer engagement solutions provider Netcall said it expected to post 5% growth in adjusted first-half earnings, on the back of higher contract values.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months through December was seen rising to £2.1m, up from £2.0m on-year.
Revenue was expected to grow 8% to £12.3m with contract values up 9% to £16.6m.
Cash at the end of December was £6.5m, down from £7.8m a year earlier.
'Netcall delivered a solid performance in the first half of the year, driven by double-digit growth in cloud ACV as we continue the transition to a growing digital cloud business,' chief executive Henrik Bang said.
'In addition, we saw increased revenue from product sales and professional services, reflecting a broad demand for our solutions.'
'We are currently trading in line with our full year expectations, underpinned by our key sales metrics and a solid pipeline.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
