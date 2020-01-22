StockMarketWire.com - Video game developer Sumo said it expected to post annual results 'at least in line' with market expectations.
'The board is pleased to report that a number of significant contracts were secured towards the end of 2019 which underpin the group's financial forecasts for the year ahead,' the company said.
At 31 December, Sumo said it had cash balances of £12.9m and employed 766 people, an increase of 174 on-year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: